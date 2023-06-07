OLYMPIA, Wash.- The summer chinook, sockeye and steelhead seasons on the Columbia River are set to open on June 16 and run until July 31.
Fishing during the summer season is allowed from the Astoria-Megler Bridge to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco and from Richland to Priest Rapids Dam according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
According to the WDFW the forecast for upper Columbia chinook at the mouth of the river is 85,400 compared to a return of 78,494 in 2022.
“We wanted to remind anglers of the upcoming summer salmon and steelhead fishing opportunity that begins on June 16 which is the result of the public input received during the pre-season planning process to stay within allowable harvest levels,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Full summer fishing season rules, regulations and details are available online through the WDFW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.