YAKIMA, Wash.- Summer target shooting rules for the Wenas Wildlife Area will go into effect in mid-May.
Starting May 15 and running through September 30 target shooting will only be allowed from sunrise until 10 a.m. Starting June 1 steel targets will not be allowed according to a WDFW press release.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the wildlife area, which covers about 105,000 acres between Yakima and Ellensburg, and has issued summer shooting restrictions every year since 2012 to help prevent wildfires.
