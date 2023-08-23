WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Getting a look at Walla Walla’s many wineries by bike may sound difficult. Owner and operator of Kickstand Tours Andy Zissermann said in a way he got the idea from his in-laws.

“Wine tasting was something that they were doing pretty regularly every year,” Zissermann said. “I started bringing my bikes out and I just thought, why couldn't we do those together?”

Kickstand Tours takes electric bikes to different areas in eastern Washington from Yakima to Walla Walla.

“We wanted to make it, you know, as accessible to as many people as possible, we felt like e-bikes would really do that,” he said.

The tours are paced out over the six-hour ride to give plenty of time to avoid biking under the influence according to Zissermann.

Tasting fees are not included in the tours, but Zisserman said some wineries give tourgoers discounts, and others waive the fee if a bottle of wine is purchased.

After the tours are over any wine purchased is picked up by the van according to Zissermann.

If you want to try biking around Walla Walla yourself, with or without doing a wine tour there is a biking map available. Just make sure to look out for puncture vine.