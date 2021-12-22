Kennewick - A Tri-Cities native is opening a new food truck business in Kennewick, unlike anything we have seen before in our area.
Chris Corbin has been dreaming about the opportunity of opening a new food truck mecca of sorts here in the Columbia Basin.
Summer's Hub, named after his daughter, will have a secure lot with space for up to 28 different food truck vendors as well as have a 7,000 square foot building right in the middle of it. This space will be for Corbin's other restaurant Brady Brats and Burgers, named after his son, to make its Washington State debut.
Along with Brady's Brats and Burgers, the indoor area will have picnic tables, a small stage for concerts and restrooms.
Corbin is still thinking about prices for potential vendors but he's thinking he will charge around $1,000 a month for a parking spot. This fee will cover natural gas, electricity and water.
"Tri-Cities is a melting pot of people and this restaurant will invite everyone to come out and have fun while getting a bite to eat" said Chris Corbin, Owner of Brady's Brats and Burgers and Summer's Hub.
Summer's Hub is scheduled to finish construction around the end of March or beginning of April next year. If you or anyone you know is interested in getting a spot at Summer's Hub, you can contact Chris directly at thehubkennewick@gmail.com