YAKIMA, Wash.-
Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd.
The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press release.
Drivers should expect delays in the area and should use alternate routes if possible. Detours around the construction site are available.
According to today's press release Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary.
For more information about the project, contact Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 509-575-6196.
