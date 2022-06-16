YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.
The affected roads have been reopened and the man has been arrested.
UPDATE: 4:07 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department is in an active standoff on Summitview Avenue. They have probable cause to arrest the suspect inside for threats of violence.
Negotiators are trying to make contact, according to YPD PIO Yvette Inzunza. A plan is being developed to bring him in with the least amount of force.
JUNE 16, 2022 3:20 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department has closed Summitview Avenue between 16th Avenue and 24th Avenue due to an "ongoing incident."
No further information has been given. People are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
