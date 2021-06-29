Yakima, WA - With temperatures still in the triple digits the sun is starting to get to people. However, it can affect some people more than others.
For people working outside or spending too much time in the sun, not taking precautious can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke or even severe sunburns.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann the chief medical officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said sun related illnesses are on the rise during this heatwave.
"You definitely see a big spike this time of year especially with this heat you'll see people coming in after being in the sun, some people have to work out there and they'll come in after getting overheating or getting dehydrated," Brueggemann said.
The most common sun illness Brueggemann sees is heat stroke. Heat stroke is when people run a high fever, stop sweating and act confused or disoriented. Another common one is heat exhaustion, which is when people get overheated.
To prevent getting heat stroke or heat exhaustion drink a balance of water and fluids with electrolytes. You should also try to avoid sugary drinks or too much alcohol.
"We'll see people especially when people are out floating on the Yakima river is they like to drink their beer and their alcohol and that actually dehydrates you," Brueggemann said. "The alcohol actually pulls water out of your bloodstream and into your bladder which is why you have to pee after you've been drinking and that will really accelerate the dehydration process."
Sunburns can also be a problem. Sunburns can range anywhere from a mild burn to second degree burns. Dr. Brueggemann said severe sunburns are just like any other burn; You just have to let them heal. So, if you're out in the sun wear sun block and don't forget to reapply.