KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning.
When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house.
According to Battalion Chief Mike Barnett with KFD, the possible cause of fire was a space heater in the garage.
Crews remained on scene to make sure the fire didn't start back up and spread.
No injuries were reporter and the official cause is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.