Tony Farmer, 24, is a 6'7 Power Forward for the Yakima Sunkings.

The Sunkings are a professional team for The Basketball League (TBL).

Last season, Farmer and the team won the championship after a near ten-year hiatus.

In the 2019 season, he is averaging almost 14 points and six rebounds per game.

As a Junior in high school, he was a borderline four-star recruit out of Garfield Heights in Ohio and even received multiple scholarship offers from Division One programs.

ESPN had him ranked as one of best 100 players in the country at a high school level.

But before scoring almost at ease professionally, Tony Farmer committed a foul in the game of life...

In 2012, 17-year-old Farmer was handed a three year prison sentence for kidnapping... assault... robbery... and intimidating his former girlfriend.

Farmer went from a basketball prodigy to a felon in a blink of an eye.

He was released in the summer of 2015 and began playing college basketball at Lee College.

He would declare for the 2017 draft, but because of his record, he would go undrafted.

Now, Farmer is a fan favorite for the Sunkings.. He dedicates dozens of hours to help serve the community and prevent others from making the same mistakes.

Alongside his teammates, they often read books for kids at elementary schools, spend time with the "Slugbugs" group at the Children's Village, participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. walk and more.

On his own time, Farmer has visited different schools around the country to bring domestic violence awareness to others.

After being released from prison, Farmer did some research and found out that the number one 9-1-1 call in the United States is regarding domestic violence.

The 24-year-old says he wants people to know about his situation and to learn from his mistakes

For some people basketball is just a sport, but for Tony Farmer, this was his second chance at life.

In 2017, Paul Woolpert, head coach of the Sunkings, knew about Farmer's past but believed he could earn a second chance with the team and could help him mold into a better man.

Woolpert says this is Farmer's chance at redemption.

"I believe he made a mistake as a young age," says Woolpert. "He paid his price - we get to see him play here and we get to see him grow as a young man."

Farmer also says every basketball player's dream is to make it to the big leagues, but for now, he is making the best out of his second chance while putting on a basketball show week in and week out while continuing to serve the city of Yakima.