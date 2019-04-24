Sunkings seek 2nd straight championship

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Sunkings basketball team punched their way to the second consecutive championship finals.

The Sunkings finished the regular season as the best team in "The Basketball League."

The Yakima Sunkings will play the entire best-of-three series at home.

Game #1 will be this upcoming Monday at the Yakima Sundome at 7:11 PM.

Parking is be free for the series.

Game #2 will be on Tuesday.

Game #3 will be on Thursday, if necessary.

