WEST RICHLAND, WA- According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security West Richland and Sunnyside are two of the safest cities in Washington.

Sunnyside came in third place and West Richland placed fourth. The study used the total number of crimes submitted by each city and then computed and rated them using the population of each city.

The rest of the top five included Snoqualmie at one, Oak Harbor at two and Enumclaw at five.