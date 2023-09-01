Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich
SFD

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-Cameron Haubrich has been named the new Sunnyside Fire Chief.

According to the City of Sunnyside Haubrich was chosen as Chief due to his  extensive experience and dedication to public safety.

Assistant Fire Chief Den Boer

In a social media post announcing Chief Haubrich's appointment the City of Sunnyside also introduced Chad Den Boer as the new Assistant Fire Chief. Den Boer has served in various positions with Sunnyside Fire for years.