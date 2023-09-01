SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-Cameron Haubrich has been named the new Sunnyside Fire Chief.
According to the City of Sunnyside Haubrich was chosen as Chief due to his extensive experience and dedication to public safety.
In a social media post announcing Chief Haubrich's appointment the City of Sunnyside also introduced Chad Den Boer as the new Assistant Fire Chief. Den Boer has served in various positions with Sunnyside Fire for years.
