Sunnyside, Wash.- The victim of a June 22 has been identified as 32-year-old Antonio Carrasco of Sunnyside.
Sunnyside PD responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S 6th St. Officers arrived to find Carrasco unresponsive. He later died of his injuries at the scene.
According to Sunnyside PD the shooting was gang-related. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200.
