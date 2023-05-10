TUMWATER, Wash.- The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District (SVID) is potentially facing up to $168,000 in fines from the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) for unsafe trenching practices.
The violations were reportedly documented at an SVID work site in December of 2022 when an L&I inspector found and photographed workers in a trench deeper than 4 feet with no safe way to get out and no precautions against cave-ins.
“Unsafe trenches have killed dozens of workers across the United States in the last few years, including five here in Washington state,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
L&I obtained a search warrant and returned to the site the next day to interview workers. According to L&I's press release the SVID has been cited with four willful serious violations.
NonStop Local reached out to SVID for comment on the violations and fine and a spokesperson for the company reports that SVID is "in the appeals process."
