SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – Sunnyside's Sunshine Days festival kicked off early Saturday morning and is set to include a kids camp, parade, vendors, and basketball tournament.
The annual parade began at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside High School and before visitors traveled down to Centennial Square to shop with local vendors and crafters.
Saturday events ended with the 2023 Miss Sunnyside Pageant in the Sunnyside High School auditorium and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament organized by 509 Insanity.
The celebration continues Sunday, Sept. 17 with more vendors and a 3-on-3 basketball championship finalist awarded at noon.
