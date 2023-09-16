Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY... .A dry cold front sweeping across Washington on Sunday will allow winds to increase, becoming breezy to locally windy during the afternoon and evening hours. The combination of low relative humidity and winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions in the area. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80 to 90 degrees. * IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme fire behavior. * HAINES...As high as 4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&