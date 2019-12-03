PROSSER, WA - On Monday, December 2 at 10:30 p.m., Prosser Police officers responded to the Barn RV Park at 490 Wine Country Rd. for a reported assault. When they arrived, officers found a 61-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

The suspect involved was identified as 41-year-old Jose Rangel of Sunnyside, who barricaded himself inside a trailer. After a brief standoff, Rangel exited the trailer but refused to comply with officer commands. As he tried to run back into the trailer, he was subdued with the use of a less lethal device and taken into custody.

The 61-year-old victim was taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Rangel was treated for minor injuries at the local hospital, and booked into the Benton County Jail for RCW 9A.36.011 Assault 1st Degree Domestic Violence, and trespass.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Police Department and Washington State Patrol assisted the Prosser Police Department during this event.