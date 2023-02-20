SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 35-year-old man in Sunnyside was arrested after admitting he shot his neighbor after an argument, according to probable cause documents from the Yakima County Superior Court. Joel Barajas-Gonzalez faces a first-degree assault charge for the shooting.
Police were called to the scene on the 3000 block of Outlook Road shortly after 9 p.m. on February 10, according to the report provided by Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Leo Diaz. The caller said his mom’s boyfriend had been shot by their neighbor.
When Deputy Diaz arrived at the home on Outlook Road, a man was laying in the front yard. He had been shot in the leg, according to the probable cause report. When asked who shot him, the man said it had been his neighbor, Barajas-Gonzalez.
At that time, two other officers were talking with the neighbor. Diaz asked the victim why he had been shot, according to his report. The victim said the two had gotten into a heated argument before the shooting. He had reportedly walked to Barajas-Gonzalez’ driveway and “told him to keep his dog in his yard,” leading to the argument. He reportedly did this after Barajas-Gonzalez' dog had fought with the victim's dog.
According to the victim, he was walking back to his home when he heard three gunshots, feeling “at least one” in his leg and falling to the ground. He said he knew Barajas-Gonzalez had shot him because he was the only person there at the time and the only person who lived there. The victim also said this wasn’t the first time Barajas-Gonzalez had shot toward their home or family, according to the probable cause documents.
It took the other two officers several minutes to get Barajas-Gonzalez to cooperate and come out from behind his home, according to Diaz. He eventually came out and was taken into custody. Officers then patted him down, reportedly finding bullets in his pocket that matched the victim’s wound.
After this, Barajas-Gonzalez said he had a gun inside his home and offered to get it for the officers. While he did so, he openly admitted to the shooting “without being asked any questions,” according to Diaz. Barajas-Gonzalez went so far as to show the officers where he was standing during the shooting.
His arraignment for the first-degree assault charge is scheduled for February 27.
