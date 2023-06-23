Idaho prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing a neighboring family, including two teenagers. Majorjon Kaylor of Kellogg, Idaho, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting. A police detective says in court documents that Kaylor said he was upset because the family's 18-year-old son had exposed himself near his bedroom window, in view of Kaylor's daughters outside. Shoshone County Prosecutor Benjamin Allen notified the court on Wednesday that he will not seek the death penalty.