SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A Sunnyside man died after a shooting Thursday.
Sunnyside Police responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of 6th Street just after 6:30 p.m. last night.
According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, the man was in his early 30s, and the autopsy is scheduled for next week.
NonStop Local reached out to Sunnyside Police who said more information will be released soon.
Curtice said this is Yakima County's 21st homicide for 2023.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
