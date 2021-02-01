SUNNYSIDE, WA - Sunnyside Police responded to a drive by shooting Sunday that resulted in a homicide.
January 31, 2021 Sunnyside Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block Roosevelt Court within the City of Sunnyside.
Upon arrival, officers discovered one gunshot victim. Officers assisted with first aid until paramedics arrived and the victim, Victor J. Ramos was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. Family members have been notified.
The area was blocked off for several hours on Sunday while detectives worked the crime scene and collected evidence. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case which appears to be gang related. Witnesses have reported that shots were fired from a black sedan that immediately fled the area.
"We would like to thank the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Police Department and Mabton Police Department for their assistance in securing the scene and providing investigative assistance," wrote the Sunnyside Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.