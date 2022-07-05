SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old male from Sunnyside died in a single-car crash around 8 p.m. on July 4 on Sheller Road and Ray Road on the edge of Sunnyside. According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Robert Tucker, driver Jose Carrillo lost control when he was supposedly on his way home.
He was ejected from his car and died on the scene. Next of kin was notified and YCSO does not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.
