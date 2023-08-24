YAKIMA, Wash.-A Sunnyside man will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fifty grams of meth on the Yakama Reservation.
Jesse Robledo,36, was sentenced in Superior Court on August 22 and will also serve five years of court supervision after his release from prison.
According to court documents Robledo entered the Yakama Nation Reservation and sold meth to a confidential informant on three separate occasions between May 7 and July 14 of 2021.
Robledo's case was investigated by the FBI and according to a news release on the sentencing from the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington's Office, his criminal history includes convictions for bail jumping, burglary, identity theft and illegal possession of a gun.
“The United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute individuals who are selling drugs within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation, said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
