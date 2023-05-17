SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Washington state Attorney General's Office has announced that a local mushroom farm has agreed to pay $3.4 million in fines for violating the civil rights of its workers.
The AG's Office originally filed the lawsuit against Ostrom Farms in August of 2022 in Yakima County Superior Court after an investigation found that Ostrom discriminated against its workers based on sex and immigration status.
The lawsuit found that Ostrom discriminated against female workers and Washington residents by firing them and replacing them with male guest workers.
Ostrom sold its mushroom facility in Sunnyside while the AG's lawsuit was still pending. According to the AG's Office Windmill Farms now operates the facility and must take measures to protect workers from misconduct as part of resolving the lawsuit.
According to a press release from the AG's Office the fines will be used to pay farmworkers that were affected by the illegal practices. So far it is estimated that over 170 workers are eligible for compensation.
If you are a former worker at Ostrom and believe you should be a part of the claims process please contact the Civil Rights Division at ostrom@atg.wa.gov.
