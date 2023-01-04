SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
Robert Layman has been named the new Sunnyside Police Chief.
Layman, a former Sergeant with the Sunnyside Police had been serving as interim Chief since the firing of former Chief Albert Escalera in November.
"His prior knowledge of the department has been a great asset to me in my leadership role," said Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba after naming Layman Chief.
According to a Sunnyside press release Layman was named Chief due to his qualifications and performance in the job as an interim Chief.
"His desire to make the required decisions that are not only in the best interests of his department but also the best interests of the citizens of Sunnyside was a leading factor in my decision," said Alba.
