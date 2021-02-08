Sunnyside Parks and Rec host Valentines day event

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The city of Sunnyside Parks and Recreation will be handing out free popcorn and McDonalds coupons for a drive-thru Valentines day event!
The event will be at the City pool parking lot, 559 S 4th St, Friday February 12th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and all participants are asked to wear a face mask.
"We want to say Happy Valentine’s Day and thank you for working together to stay safe, healthy and persevering through these tough times," said the City of Sunnyside Parks and Recreation.
There will also raffle for a SHS gear gift basket!