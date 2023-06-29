Weather Alert

...BREEZY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .An upper low pressure system passing through western Canada Saturday will produce breezy westerly winds along the east slopes of the Cascades and western Columbia Basin in conjunction with low relative humidities. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&