SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police are investigating a death after a 32-year-old Yakima man was found with a gunshot wound on June 24.
Police responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim on the 400 block of the Yakima Valley Highway within the Sunnyside city limits shortly after 11 a.m.
According to Sunnyside Police officers found the gunshot victim who had been shot in the torso and he was transported to Astria Sunnyside where he later died from his injuries. The cause of death is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Sunnyside PD at 509-836-6200.
