SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired.
According to a City of Sunnyside press release, Escalera had been Chief since May, 2014.
"I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the City as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside," said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside City Mangager.
The Sunnyside press release cites an increase in crime and officer-involved-shooting, as well as misconduct within the department, as reasons for Escalera's firing.
Current Sunnyside Police Sergeant Robert Layman has been named Acting Chief until a replacement is named.
A Commander with the Sunnyside Police is also on paid leave pending an internal investigation.
KNDU has reached out to the City of Sunnyside, but was told that there would be "no further comments" regarding the firing at this time.
