SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter's release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened.
According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn't file their reports on time with the prosecutor to meet the discovery deadline for the suspect's court date. The Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera said this happened in part because of their large caseload.
“I don't think it was mishandled, I'm not going to say no. I think the operation played a role in this, but when you have an overwhelming caseload things will fall, something has to give," Chief Escalera said.
He says detectives were writing their case reports on flash drives instead of the county-wide information system. The prosecutor doesn't have access to those flash drives. According to Chief Escalera, detectives were doing this to ease their workload.
"It's easier to use than our record management system to begin with but it also allows to do it remotely," he said.
Some community members, like Ed Mahoney, said they are not surprised by how Sunnyside Police handled this case.
“This police department has had a lot of problems,” Mahoney said.
A man sitting at a table in Central Park – where the shooting took place – said he still has faith that Sunnyside police will handle this case well moving forward.
“They are mistakes that are made, maybe they are very busy or so much documentation, maybe they missed it, they forgot, no one is perfect,” he said.
The man didn't want to be identified due to previous run ins with law enforcement.
Hugo Camarillo brings his daughters to Central Park for swimming lessons and shared a similar opinion.
"I think turning in the paperwork on time is important, you live and you learn hopefully it doesn't happen again in the future," he said.
Camarillo added it is concerning that the shooter is on the loose.
Chief Escalera said he's making changes so this doesn't happen again. These changes include reading the reports more often to make sure they are in the correct system and trying to reduce the number of cases they have.
“I can give you an example where we are going to be cutting back on and that is trespassing, so trespassing is going to be one of those things that is going to be primarily left to the big box stores,” said Chief Escalera.
Local businesses will also have to solve this problem themselves.
Mahoney said lazy police work is what caused this problem and what the city of Sunnyside needs in a new police chief.
“If you have a bad chief, you'll have bad officers, they're not paying attention,” Mahoney said.
