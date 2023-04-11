SUNNYSIDE, Wash. —
In the last five years, Yakima County has had an increase in opioid overdoses. According to the Community Health Needs Assessment it’s been a 344% increase.
Astria Health and the Sunnyside Police Department are partnering up to train law enforcement and correctional officers to properly administer Fentynal overdose medication, Naloxone.
I spoke with the Chief of Police for Sunnyside Police and he tells me officers want to help the community but, “It’s important to help the community it really is, but at the end of the day we can’t help anybody if we aren’t able to help them.”
Chief Rob Layman says in the past, a grant program through an organization allowed the department to receive Naloxone kits. However, as of recently, the grant is no longer available.
Which is why a partnership with Astria Health started. Elizabeth Jensen and Jody Shively tell me oftentimes, people in smaller communities think every officer carries it.
“Most people think that police officers have this when they show up to the call.” says Elizabeth Jensen, Pharmacy Director with Astria Health. “The fact of the matter is that in a lot of smaller communities, that’s not necessarily true.”
Currently, the only grant programs in Washington State are for people with prescriptions. The grant allows you to order Naloxone and have it delivered to your home. Law enforcement agencies are required to budget it and get it from a local pharmacy when needed.
The partnership means officers will have the drug more readily available when at a call.
Jody Shively says often, when officers don’t have Naloxone readily available, it can be a matter of life and death for patients who are experiencing overdoses or exposures.
“With them being on scene, sometimes first.” says Shively, Emergency Department Director. “Between the time a police officer gets there and EMTs get there, that dose that they have on them can save a person’s life.”
Jody, Elizabeth and Chief Layman tell me their overall goal is a better outcome for the community and patients.
Jody also tells me, the drug can also be used in canines meaning, dogs. Although Sunnyside Police doesn’t have any K9s, other law enforcement officers using K9s can benefit when going to a call.
Training for officers consisted of two days. Astria supplied the Naloxone and Sunnyside EMT taught the officers about opioid responses in the field.
They then answered any questions regarding the use, signs and symptoms, proper storage, withdrawal etc. Astria Health tells me it wanted officers to have it for themselves when doing searches and coming in contact.
Before the partnership, the average box of Naloxone costs SPD about $50. Something Elizabeth says can be a hit or miss. The officers could end up needing both doses the same day or it could stay in the box the duration of the drug, which is two years.
Astria plans to continue helping law enforcement with supplying more Naloxone as it’s needed as well as training any incoming officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.