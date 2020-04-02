SUNNYSIDE, WA - Message from Sunnyside School District: Attention Class of 2020
In the event that we are unable to return to the building this school year, a plan has been created to meet the needs of our senior class in order to reach graduation.
The minimum senior year classes that need to be completed to graduate will be:
English 12A
Civics
World Issues or World Problems
Senior Capstone (Senior Project)
If you are a senior enrolled in one or more of the classes above, you will be contacted by the teacher through email or Google Classroom by Tuesday, April 14.
If you are a senior taking classes that are not at grade level, American History for example, you will begin or continue those classes on Apex. More information will be provided by your APEX teacher, if not already done, or Miss Lozano. All other classes that seniors are enrolled in will be given a Pass grade.
Along with this letter, you are being given your individual graduation plan. This lays out what you will need to complete in order to earn your diploma. If the plan is blank you are finished up to this point. If you have any questions please contact Miss Lozano by email at elizabeth.lozano@sunnysideschools.org.
We appreciate your patience and understanding through this difficult time and encourage you to reach out as needed. It will be important that students continue to check their school emails on a regular basis for new information and updates. Though the journey ahead may be unknown, we look forward to celebrating our senior students and all of their accomplishments.