SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
The Sunnyside School District will host two Back to School Immunization Events, one on Wednesday, August, 10th and one on Tuesday, August, 16th.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Clinics, the Sunnyside School District, and Yakima Health District are sponsoring the immunization events for the upcoming school year.
All recommended childhood vaccines will be available. Parents of school-age children should bring insurance or medicaid cards.
Both days of the Back to School Immunization Event will be held at the Sunnyside School District at 1110 S. 6th St, Sunnyside.
On Wednesday, August, 10th, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, August 16th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Additional information concerning what vaccines are required for school admittance may be found here
