SUNNYSIDE, WA - Sunnyside School District is offering free school supplies to all elementary students.
The district also did this last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic
"It was such a benefit and took a financial burned off of families." Said Jessica Morgan, Communications Director at Sunnyside School District. "Sending their kids to school that it was something that we wanted to continue."
This is also meant to help eliminate or lessen financial barriers.
"It's coming out of our districts general fund so it's not coming out of teacher budgets, it's not coming out of the school budget" said Morgan. "The district overall took on that from our general fund."
Students and families can expect just about everything except backpacks.
"Paper, scissors, folders glowsticks, Crayola markers, crayons, colored pencils, regular pencils" said Morgan. "Just kind of the basic school supplies that students are going to need for the school day."
The thought behind it is simple, saving family's money.
"So the idea is that parents will not have to buy any school supplies" said Morgan. "If they wanted to provide something just over and above they're welcome to but they will not be required to by anything."
Sunnyside School District goes back to school August 23rd, 2021.