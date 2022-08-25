SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -

The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'

"The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan.

Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids to use the wifi at the school and complete their assignments.

Phase one of the 'Project Gemini' was installing antennas on Washington Elementary School and Chief Kamiakin Elementary School to boost the school wifi in a half-mile radius.

Phase Two is the addition of an antenna on the South Hill Water Tower.

"They've got the access, they can go home and not worry about how they can find access or where they need to go for access to get their homework done," says Washington Elementary School Principal Rob Chambers. "Access is going to be right in their own home."

Morgan tells me this is only the beginning for the project.

"Our hope is to continue to work with the city of Sunnyside to find other locations throughout Sunnyside to add those transmitters," says Morgan.

To check if your household qualifies for the Project Gemini you must meet three criteria:

1. You currently have children enrolled at Washington or Chief Kamiakin Elementary Schools.

2. Live within a half-mile of the two elemntary schools or South Hill Water Tower.

3. No internet access at home.

You can check if you meet these requirements and apply for a modem through the district's website.

Morgan mentions to me that if you currently have an internet provider, they would offer a stronger signal than the boost from the schools wifi. The school's wifi will also have the same security measures as if the students are using it at school.