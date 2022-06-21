Sunnyside School District offering free meals to children this summer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -

Sunnyside School District is offering free meals to children 18-years-old and younger for the whole summer.

The children can get one free meal and it must be eaten on location.

SSD will be offering lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Central Park, 559 S. 4th St.

Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. 1st St.

SSD will begin offering breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations: