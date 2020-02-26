SUNNYSIDE, WA - An elementary school student was contacted by a stranger while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m., a suspect driving a black or gray 4-door sedan attempted to lure the student to get into their car near the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church on 16th Street and Harrison Avenue.
Police say the student ran away from the car and back to school. School staff called police, but the car was not in the area when police arrived.
The Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside Police are now warning parents and advising them to tell their children to be cautious. The school district also now has extra patrols.
You are urged to call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious.