SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting outside of Sunnyside.
The shooting in the 900 block of S. Lester Rd happened around five this morning.
At least one person is dead and at least three others are hurt.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is sending it's Crime Lab Team to investigate.
We have a reporter headed to the scene to gather more information. We will update this story as we learn more.
