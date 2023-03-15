OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Elizabeth and Naomi Placzek of Sunnyside served as Senate Pages in Olympia from March 6-10 for Senator Nikki Torres (R-Pasco), who represents the 15th Legislative District.
”They are very bright, engaging young women, and it was a pleasure having them page for our office," said Sen. Torres.
The Placzek sisters were two of fifteen students who served as Pages during the ninth week of the Legislative session according to a release from Sen. Torres's office.
Elizabeth and Naomi are the daughters of Nicole and Eric Placzek of Sunnyside.
According to the Washington Senate Page Program during their time at the Capitol, pages are responsible for transporting documents between offices and delivering mail. They also attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the how a bill becomes a law. During the week, pages work together to draft their own bills and engage in a mock legislative session.
