YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- A Sunnyside woman was charged with two counts for hiding a homicide suspect from the police.
According to probable cause documents, 24-year-old Ann Marie Melendrez allegedly hid Julian Jay Castillo before letting him borrow her car. Castillo is accused of shooting and killing Antonio Sanchez Carrazco on June 22.
Melendrez and Castillo are both documented Norteño gang members.
Melendrez was charged with rendering criminal assistance in the first degree, a Class B felony which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. She was also charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Melendrez was released after posting $50,000 bail.
