SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The City of Sunnyside will host its 35th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival May 5-7.
The festival will feature the annual parade, a car show, carnival games and rides, live music, entertainment, food and more.
According to a City of Sunnyside press release the Sunnyside Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be at the Cinco de Mayo Festival to provide support and security.
The added security this year comes after five people were shot in a gang-related shooting at the festival in May 2022 when a person shot into the crowd several times.
None of the injuries sustained in the shooting were life-threatening and the state ultimately dismissed the case against the juvenile suspected in the shooting in September 2022 due to a lack of witnesses.
This year drones will monitor the festival from the air as law enforcement works the ground allowing for a better view and quick response times to any emergency according to Sunnyside's press release.
