Sunrise Rotary To Host Treasure Market To Benefit Local Charities

KENNEWICK, WA - Following the success of the on-line auction and live event sale earlier this summer, Sunrise Rotary will be hosting a second Treasure Market Saturday October 3rd.
Items up for grabs are perfect for any DIY home improvement project or room redecorating. Items available for sale include a wide variety of building supplies, household goods, and home décor items. All items have been generously donated through Sunrise Rotary’s partnerships with businesses and realtors in our area along with generous individual donations.
A decision to hold a second Treasure Market this Fall was based upon the success of their summer event. With major fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19, including the Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament and See3Slam, event organizers wanted to continue to provide opportunities to raise money to go back to local charities.
The Market will be set up at the HAPO Community Credit Union Business Complex parking lot located at 7601 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick from 8am-1pm.
Anticipating a large turnout for the event, organizers are still accepting donations of building supplies, gently used household goods, and home décor items. To donate, please contact Terry at terry@see3slam.com.