RICHLAND, Wash. - 

Sunset Gardens is hosting a Memorial Day Program with live entertainment featuring local plane jumper, Justin "Farmer" Hilker. 

Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program
Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program

The program is at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. There is face painting, snow cones, live music, bagpipers, hot dogs and more. 

Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program

Farmer and his team jumped from 5,000 feet out of a Robinson R44 helicopter with a large replica of the American flag. Between the three jumpers, they have over 55,000 jumps in experience. 

Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program
Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program