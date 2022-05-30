Sunset Gardens hosts plane jumper at Memorial Day program

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Sunset Gardens is hosting a Memorial Day Program with live entertainment featuring local plane jumper, Justin "Farmer" Hilker.
The program is at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. There is face painting, snow cones, live music, bagpipers, hot dogs and more.
Farmer and his team jumped from 5,000 feet out of a Robinson R44 helicopter with a large replica of the American flag. Between the three jumpers, they have over 55,000 jumps in experience.
