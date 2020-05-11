RICHLAND, WA – Sunset Gardens has announced its annual Memorial Day Event will be a drive though. Sunset Gardens will place over 1,000 flags all around their grounds. Events will start at 11am with former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, as our keynote speaker. The festivities will be broadcast on KORD 102.7. Join us in honoring those that have served from the safety of your vehicle.
Visit www.SunsetGardensTriCities.com for the most up to date information.
Off the bypass highway in Richland, Sunset Gardens is a place for celebrating the memories of loved ones for
years to come, creating a meaningful experience, and providing solace to families.