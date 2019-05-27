RICHLAND, WA - Today, Sunset Gardens will host the second day of their Memorial Day service activities.
Early this morning, volunteers gathered to put up its Avenue of Flags around the cemetary's 30 acres of land to represent fallen soldiers.
Rep. Matt Boehnke, retired U.S. Army Colonel, will be delivering a Memorial Day address at 11 am.
Then from 12 to 2 pm, free hot dogs and shaved ice will be served to families. Face painting will also be available for kids.
Sunset Gardens is located on the 915 Bypass Highway.
There will also be Memorial Day services held at Riverview Heights Cemetery at 9 am, Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery at 11 am, and City View Cemetery at 10 am.