KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Columbia Industries is partnering with J. Bookwalter Winery to host its first annual Sunset Soirèe Benefit Dinner on Thursday, September, 22nd, from 6-9 p.m. in John Dam Plaza in Richland.
The benefit will be an al fresco dining experience where attendees will learn about Columbia Industries' Opportunity Kitchen food service training program for individuals with employment barriers.
Guests will be treated to a four-course dinner, prepared by Opportunity Kitchen, wine will be provided by J. Bookwalter Winery.
"Bookwalter winery has worked with Columbia Industries for over two decades, as we firmly believe in the work they are committed to in providing resources and opportunities to those with disabilities and other challenges," said John Bookwalter, President of J. Bookwalter Winery.
Funds raised at the benefit will provide scholarships for students enrolled in the Opportunity Kitchen program, which is free of charge for individuals facing barriers to employment.
Tickets are $200 per guest and can be purchased here.
Columbia Industries is a mission-based organization committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.