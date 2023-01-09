OLYMPIA, Wash.-
As the 2023 state Legislative Session gets under way on January 9, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal addressed the state of K-12 education in Washington.
According to an Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) press release Reykdal spoke on topics of interest to policymakers, educators, students and families.
Student Learning and Well-Being Recovery:
Using their one-time emergency relief funds, school districts across the state are engaging in innovative, evidence-based practices to support student learning and well-being recovery and acceleration. This includes things like dedicated staffing to support students to graduation, free mental health services, access to higher education in high school at no cost to the student
Student Enrollment Data:
Early in the pandemic, our earliest grades saw sharp declines in enrollment. At the same time, enrollment for our high school students has remained very steady through the pandemic, even increasing from pre-pandemic numbers for some grades.
2022 Graduation Data:
The graduation rate for the Class of 2022 remained steady at 82.3%, a small decline of 0.2 percentage points as compared to the Class of 2021.
School Funding:
From 2020 through 2024, the federal government will have invested $2.9 billion in our schools with emergency relief dollars. School districts have spent these flexible dollars to support health and safety, access to educational technology, mental health, academic interventions and support, and more.
Further Transformation:
This includes priorities like fully funding supports for students with disabilities, providing all students with meals at school at no cost to the student, eliminating financial barriers to dual credit programs, ensuring all of Washington’s youngest learners have free access to books at home through their fifth birthday, and much more.
Full address:
