TUMWATER, Wash.- The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal is running for re-election for his position.
Reykdal has spent the last six years as Superintendent and enters his campaign with endorsements from Governor Jay Inslee, Congressman Derek Kilmer, Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Chair Lisa Wellman and others.
“Washington is recognized as one of the best states to raise a family, start a business, and thrive,” Reykdal said. “One of the reasons we rank so high is our outstanding public schools. In six years, despite a pandemic, we are near record highs in graduation rates; assessment scores are rising once again."
In a press release, Reykdal says enrollment numbers, college credits and pathway options have expanded since he took office.
If elected, the current Superintendent's priorities for his next four years includes mental health support, credit flexibility, universal means at school and expanding options for students to learn another language.
“To be the best, we have to keep innovating, transforming, and developing systems that support the unique needs of every single learner,” Reykdal said.
"The next four years, and beyond, need to focus on the transformational changes necessary for our children and grandchildren to live healthy, sustainable lives in the State of Washington."
