RICHLAND, WA – Richland School District residents will have the opportunity to hear from all four finalists for the district’s superintendent position from the comfort of their own home.
The district is partnering with the City of Richland to livestream the community meetings with the finalists, who will participate via video conference over four nights. The new format will allow community members to still hear from the finalists while meeting new requirements for social distancing in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
The livestreams will be available on Charter cable channel 192, on the City of Richland’s YouTube channel and the district’s website at www.rsd.edu/district/superintendent-search. They will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., March 24-27. Those who tune in will also be asked to provide their feedback through an online form for the Board to review as part of their final selection. We hope community members will join us all four nights.
Community members may submit their questions in advance here: https://forms.gle/ZK4ACMLGGtkZvnEb7
The Board anticipates announcing the successor to Superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte this spring, with the new superintendent would start on July 1.