TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center (SARC) has partnered with several local organizations to provide resources during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Experts say it's important to talk to children about consent. But the conversation may be tricky to start. So SARC partnered with four local tea and coffee shops to offer conversation starters.
The Shaka Cafe is offering the S.A.A.M drink, for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Teahaus is offering the Tea or Consent drink. The Coffee Crush is offering the But First, Consent drink. The S.U.B. at WSU Tri-Cities is offering the No Means No drink.
All the drinks are meant to spread awareness, show support for survivors and make conversation starting easier for parents.
SARC Prevention Specialist Denise Martin recommends talking with your children about personal space and consent once or twice a year.
"We have the Yell and Tell rule, which is yell "No," run away to a safe place and tell an adult that they trust," said Martin. "And if that first grownup doesn't believe you, keep telling until somebody helps you to feel safe."
April 27 brings SARC's annual Denim Day, history's longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign.
On Denim Day, SARC asks you to wear denim as a statement of visible protest against the "stigma, myths and misconceptions that surround sexual violence."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.