YAKIMA, WA - Departments from all over the state have showed their support for both Deputy Ryan Thompson and Officer Benito Chavez.

Officers with the Yakima Police Department (YPD) plan to attend Thursday's memorial.

"When police officers are killed in the line of duty we don't let the police officers go to their resting place alone. So that is why police officers go to their funeral, to honor his life, to honor her life whatever the case may be. They will never go to their grave alone, without us being there to support them," said Sgt. Ryan Wisner, YPD.

Sgt. Wisner is glad a handful of officers with YPD will be at the memorial. He also says it's hard to wake up and hear that a law enforcement member has died in the line of duty.

"Realistically, when a police officer is killed you don't think about just the officer, you think about the community. You think about his family. He has a wife and three kids. You think of the longevity those kids have to go through," said Wisner.

Wisner understands the difficulties that come with the job and says their lives are always at risk, which is unfortunate.

"It's always in the back of your mind that your life can be taken without you knowing, because you don't plan on that. You know, you don't plan on becoming a police officer to be killed in the line of duty, your family doesn't sign up for it," said Wisner.

The memorial will be at Central Washington University in the Nicholson Pavilion building at 2 p.m.

The school says they are preparing for an overwhelming amount of attendees and they are encouraging everyone to arrive early. They are putting together a parking plan, once that information is available it will be posted.