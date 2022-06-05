KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Farmer's Markets are a fun and exciting way to get shopping done while also supporting local vendors.
The Kennewick Farmer's Market is starting its season setting up every Thursday from now until the beginning of October. Hours are set to be 4:00-7:00 pm.
You'll be able to purchase fresh produce, crafted products and baked goods.
Vendors will be accepting cash, EBT, Snap and WIC.
Director for the Downtown Kennewick Partnership tells us this farmers market is a great way to bring the community together.
"Bringing our community, consumers and farmers together in one of our historic walkable districts in the Tri-Cities a special thing," says Stephanie Button, "so come on down on your Thursday night, meet the farmers, learn where your food comes from, have dinner at the market."
The market is always working on a program called Kernel with WSU, working with Gesa Credit Union. The program is meant to teach kids on Thursday about healthy eating and exercising.
Kids will be able to earn "kernel dollars" which can be spend on fruits and vegetables at the market.
