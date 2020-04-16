OLYMPIA, WA — The second annual Library Giving Day takes place Thursday, April 23, providing library users and other community members an opportunity to support libraries through philanthropy

Library Giving Day is a one-day giving campaign created by the Seattle Public Library Foundation. Libraries across North America, including the Washington State Library (WSL) and Washington Talking Book & Braille Library (WTBBL), will be participating.

Donations may be made directly to one of WSL’s various programs, including: WTBBL; Institutional Library Services; the Washington Digital Newspapers program; various collections and collection development; and the Washington Center for the Book, an affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book and a partnership between the Washington State Library and The Seattle Public Library. Contributions of any size can be made online via credit card to help each institution provide resources and services for all Washington residents.

“The State Library is vital for its unique collections and the support it offers all libraries throughout Washington with resources and training,” said State Librarian Cindy Aden. “Any support provided during Library Giving Day will help the State Library and Washington Talking Book & Braille Library support our mission and continue improving the many services we offer to patrons of all ages.”

WSL supports public libraries across Washington with numerous resources. Some of these include Primarily Washington, a platform built through state library digitization efforts using materials being added to physical collections by our NW and Special Collections team; free training opportunities; the Ask-WA Statewide Virtual Reference Cooperative; and a newly added COVID-19 Resources site that is updated regularly with resources to help libraries continue to support their communities.

Participating libraries are raising awareness for Library Giving Day on social media by using the #LibraryGivingDay hashtag.

Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.